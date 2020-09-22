Advertisement

Knoxville startups compete for $10,000

Innov865 Week 2020 moves virtual
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville startups and inventors are being recognized for the Innov865 Week 2020. The event has been moved virtually this year due to the pandemic.

“Entrepreneurship is essential to the success of our community and now, more than ever is the time to rally around our entrepreneurs,” said Tom Rogers, president and CEO of UT Research Park and Cherokee Farm and founding member of the Innov865 Alliance. “Innov865 Week will continue to spotlight Knoxville as a great place to start and grow businesses and connect entrepreneurs planting roots here with support systems to succeed.”

Innov865 Week begins on Monday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 2, and will boast a range of events for everyone in the community to support local economic development.

“Start-up Day” will be premiered on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Startup Day will be presented virtually using Knoxville based technology platform, Lunchpool. The day will have an annual “Shark-Tank”-style pitch competition for a chance to win up to $10,000 in cash prizes.

Six of Knoxville’s startups will pitch their businesses in front of a panel of expert judges. In addition to the opportunity to spotlight their startup for investors, entrepreneurs will compete for a “crowd favorite” cash prize presented by BB&T and SunTrust Bank, now Trust.

Added to the Startup Day program this year is a special award and recognition of startups and inventors that have made a positive impact on the fight against COVID-19, presented by Verizon.

You can read about the entrepreneurs and inventors included in this year’s pitch competition on their website or, to learn more about Innov865 Week visit the website here.

