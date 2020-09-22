Advertisement

Large fire at former Fugate’s Water Park closes Highway 15

Fire at Fugate's Water Park in Perry County, KY on September 21, 2020.
Fire at Fugate's Water Park in Perry County, KY on September 21, 2020.(.)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A large fire at the former Fugate’s Water Park in Perry County Monday evening has closed a portion of Kentucky Highway 15.

Perry County Dispatch tells WYMT that Highway 15 is completely shut down in the area around the fire.

A viewer sent WYMT this video of the fire:

WYMT has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated.

