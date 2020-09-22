Large fire at former Fugate’s Water Park closes Highway 15
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A large fire at the former Fugate’s Water Park in Perry County Monday evening has closed a portion of Kentucky Highway 15.
Perry County Dispatch tells WYMT that Highway 15 is completely shut down in the area around the fire.
A viewer sent WYMT this video of the fire:
WYMT has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated.
