Live mortar round found in East Tenn. family’s backyard

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - An East Tennessee family made a shocking discovery while doing household chores on Sunday.

The Davis family, who moved into their new home in Elizabethton in March, discovered a live mortar round, in their backyard, WJHL reported.

According to WJHL, the family went to clean out the barn on the back of their property when they discovered a number of antiques along with a live bomb wrapped in a blanket and put away in a box.

“He came in and was like you won’t believe what I found and I was like what is it and he told me and I was like no way. No way,” said Angela Davis told WJHL.

The family said they contacted police after making the discovery. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson City bomb squad, and the 52nd Ordnance Group out of Fort Campbell responded to the call.

Officials identified the object as a 60-millimeter mortar round and said it could be anywhere from WWII to the Vietnam War era. The mortar was taken to an explosive range and detonated.

