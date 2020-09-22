Advertisement

Medical investigation underway after Tenn. woman falls from five story building

Police said they do not believe the woman lived or worked in the building.
Johnson City Police
Johnson City Police
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Johnson City Police said an investigation is underway after a woman fell five stories out of a downtown building.

Police said they don’t suspect foul play and are currently conducting a medical investigation, but are "going to do a thorough investigation to make sure that’s what happened, WJHL reported.

On Saturday afternoon, JCPD responded to a building on East Main Street after receiving reports that a woman fell from a fifth-story window.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. The woman remains in the hospital.

Police said they do not believe the woman lived or worked in the building.

Investigators have spoken to multiple witnesses but said they are still looking for any information related to the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the JCPD Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166 or to report any tips anonymously at Crime Stoppers by calling 423-434-6158.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

