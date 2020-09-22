Advertisement

More than 1,200 sign petition to change UT grading scale

More than 1,200 people have signed a petition to change the University of Tennessee’s grading scale to pass or fail.
(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -More than 1,200 people have signed a petition to change the University of Tennessee’s grading scale to pass or fail.

According to the petition on change.org, 1,277 have signed a petition to support UT staff to give students an option to switch their classes into a pass or fail grading scale.

The petition was started on Tuesday Sept. 22 around 10:00 a.m. and has gained over 1,000 supporters in less than 2 hours.

“As students, we have gone through a lot in the last calendar year. Break schedules are thrown off, quarantine, a pandemic, friends, and family getting sick, classes totally different now that they are online. We should not be disciplined for struggling to adapt to an imperfect system. UT has made strides to switch classes to handle a totally virtual environment, and unfortunately, there are still countless professors that struggle with this setup, and the students are paying the price. Sign this petition to show your support for UT’s staff to give students the option to switch their classes into a pass/fail grading scale,” the petition reads.

The petition has a goal of 1,500 signatures.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

