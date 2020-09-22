Advertisement

Nashville street renamed in honor of fallen deputy

A portion of a Nashville street has been renamed in honor of a deputy who was killed in the line of duty 25 years ago, WTVF reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -A portion of a Nashville street has been renamed in honor of a deputy who was killed in the line of duty 25 years ago, WTVF reported.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, a portion of Summer Place is now officially known as Jerry Newson Way.

WTVF reported Newson was attempting to serve an eviction notice on Briggs Avenue when he was shot and killed. Newson was 33-years-old.

“For years, Summer Place sat in the shadow of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office warrant division and training academy. This building was demolished a couple years ago to make way for the sheriff’s office new headquarters,” Hall said. “It was extremely important to keep Jerry’s memory alive and we felt there was no better way to do that than rename the street in his honor. Forevermore, our headquarters will be located at One Jerry Newson Way.”

DCSO said Hall approached District 6 Council Member Brett Withers about renaming the street. The Metro Council passed an ordinance in July, granting the request.

WTVF reported, Newson was a Tennessee State University graduate and worked at the sheriff’s office for seven years.

