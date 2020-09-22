NFL fining 3 head coaches, teams $1M for not wearing masks during games

(CNN) -Three NFL teams are being fined $250,000 each because their coaches were not wearing face coverings during Sunday games, CNN reported.

The teams who are facing fines are the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

A source told CNN Monday, three head coaches, Seattle’s Pete Carroll, Denver’s Vic Fangio and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan were each fined $100,000.

Troy Vincent, NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, sent a memo to clubs cautioning coaches to wear their masks at all times.

“We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments,” said Vincent in a memo. “The NFL-NFLPA Game Day Protocol, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governmental regulations requires all individuals with bend area access to wear face coverings at all times.”

CNN reported, during Monday night’s game in Las Vegas, both Saints head coach Sean Payton and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden were seen without masks.

Gruden was asked why he was not wearing a face covering in a post game interview. “I’m doing my best. I’ve had the virus OK? I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it," said Gruden. “But I’m calling plays. I just want to communicate these situations. I apologize. And if I get fined, I will have to pay the fine. I’m very sensitive about all of that and I apologize.”

