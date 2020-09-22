Oak Ridge to host 38th annual Children’s Halloween Party

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department announced it will host a drive-through Children’s Halloween Party.

The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The drive-through will begin at the A.K. Bissell Park near the west side field and end at the Oak Ridge Civic Center near the west side parking area.

Participants will be able to enjoy Halloween scenes, receive pre-ordered shirts and children 4-years-old to 4th grade will receive treats.

Employees and volunteers will be required to sanitize frequently and wear face coverings when approaching a car. Participants will also be required to wear face coverings.

Families who wish to attend the event must register. Click here to register.

During the event, the following lane closures and traffic shifts will be enforced:

· Oak Ridge Turnpike will have the right eastbound lane closed to through traffic; traffic in right eastbound lane will be directed into A.K. Bissell Park to join in on the children’s party

· The westbound left turning lane will be closed and there will be no left turns into the Civic Center

· The left eastbound lane on Oak Ridge Turnpike heading towards Clinton will be open to through traffic; westbound travel lanes heading away from Clinton will be open

