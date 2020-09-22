Oak Ridge’s Secret City Half Marathon continuing in-person race

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Oak Ridge’s Secret City Half Marathon announced it will be continuing an in-person race despite the pandemic.

According to a release, officials said they are taking advantage of the city’s open area at Melton Lake Park peninsula on Nov. 21. The race will be capped at 500 for the half marathon and 250 for the 5K.

“We are excited to have runners come to Oak Ridge for the in-person race,” said Hannah Fatheree, race director for the Secret City Half Marathon. “We are taking precautions to keep them safe, including providing face coverings, social distancing rules, multiple starting corrals, and a limit on the number of runners on race day.”

The half marathon begins at 9 a.m. and the 5K begins at 9:30 a.m. Runners will also have the option to run the race virtually from Nov. 14 through Nov. 28.

Runners will receive branded face coverings and will run in groups of 30 people. Face masks are not required once they cross the start line and the crowd breaks up.

According to a release, temperature checks will be taken and individuals with a temperature of 100.4 or above will not be permitted to race.

For more information visit the website here.

