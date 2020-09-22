Remnants of Beta bring locally heavy rainfall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another tropical system will bring more rain to our area later this week. We have a WVLT Weather Alert for Thursday night and Friday morning for the impacts expected to the morning commute that day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Welcome to the first day of fall!

The beautiful weather from the weekend and Monday have spilled over into Tuesday. The only difference is the addition of a few more clouds. Highs in mid 70s will fall back through the 60s this evening.

The clouds will thicken up overnight, acting more like a blanket. That will keep us from cooling off as quickly as the last couple of night. Expect lows in the mid 50s first thing Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds and rain increase in our area from Beta. (WVLT)

Beta has been downgraded to a tropical depression as of Tuesday afternoon. As it continues to turn more toward the northeast, it will bring more rain our way to end the week.

Wednesday’s clouds will continue thickening up, but highs will still manage to be slightly warmer around 77 degrees. A stray shower is possible, but because the air is pretty dry at first, a pop-up is more likely in the mountains.

Our first decent shot at rain moves in Thursday, with scattered on and off rain during the day. As of now, we’re tracking heavy downpours from Beta Thursday night on into Friday morning, which is why we have a WVLT Weather Alert for the Friday morning commute. Parts of our area could easily collect more than an inch of rain Thursday night. This pushes highs closer to 70 to end the week.

As for the Vols' season opener on Saturday down in Columbia, SC, we’ll have to keep our eyes on some of the scattered remnants of Beta. Locally, we’ll have spotty rain left for Saturday, with a high closer to 80 degrees.

A couple cold fronts will sweep through early next week, bringing low storm chances and sending highs down into the upper 60s and lower 70s heading into the back half of the week.

Tue AM 8-day forecast (WVLT)

