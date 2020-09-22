Risk of contracting COVID-19, ‘everywhere you go,’ KCHD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Health Department provided an update on COVID-19 in the community during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

According to Dr. Martha Buchanan, “everywhere you go you’re at risk of contracting COVID-19.” For that reason, Buchanan said the county does not plan to release locations of COVID-19 clusters.

Buchannan said risky behaviors lead to numerous people in close contact catching the virus. The risky behaviors happen when individuals let their guard down at events like baby showers or a visit to a friend’s house, officials said.

Over the last seven days, Knox County has reported seven deaths due to COVID-19. Health officials contributed a recent record high spike in cases to the current rise in deaths.

In order to change the trend of increased deaths, Buchannan said it’s important for Knox County residents to continue to follow the five core actions.

Buchannan said data reflects that the mask mandate has “absolutely” helped the COVID-19 case county. KCHD data has not yet reflected a spike in cases in relation to the Labor Day holiday two weeks ago.

Health officials noted how important it is for the public to use reputable sources to get their COVID-19 information from.

“The volume of misinformation out there is staggering,” Martha Buchannan said.

On Tuesday, Knox County reported three new deaths bringing the total to 76, 1,830 active COVID-19 cases and 29 individuals currently hospitalized.

KCHD officials provide a live update each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

