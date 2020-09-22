Seven new emojis to be released in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CNN) - Seven brand new emojis and hundreds of skin variations of already existing emojis will be released in 2021, according to a report from CNN.

The new emojis will include:

Heart on Fire

Mending Heart

Woman with Beard

Person with Beard

Face Exhaling

Face in Clouds

Face with Spiral Eyes

The bulk of the update will be made up of about 200 new skin tone options for the “Couple with Heart” emoji. The new options will allow for depitcions of interracial couples. Currently, the couple is only available with the yellow skin tone.

The announcement from The Unicode Consortium comes as a surprise after the company said there would be no new emojis until 2022 because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.