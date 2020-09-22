Slim Chickens franchise coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Slim Chickens franchise is headed to Knoxville!

The restaurant which offers dine-in and drive-thru services will bring 10 locations to cities throughout Tennessee.

“We are so excited to expand our Slim Chickens footprint in new Tennessee markets,” said Scott. “Our existing locations are performing well and with fresh markets going fast, we knew we had to jump on the opportunity.”

The restaurant prides itself on offering cooked-to-order fresh food. The menu includes chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles and chicken wings along with 17 house-made sauce options.

An opening date and location have not been released.

