South Dakota woman accused of burning daughters' arms with cigarettes.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WVLT/Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota woman is facing charges after police say she burned her childrens' arms with cigarettes, Dakota News Now reported.

29-year-old Lisa Young of Sioux Falls, S.D. was arrested Monday on three counts of abuse of a minor.

According to Dakota News Now, a police spokesperson said a relative found injuries to Young’s three daughters, ages 6, 9 and 11 earlier Monday.

Young allegedly became angry with the children and burned their arms with cigarettes.

According to the spokesperson, the children are now in a safe place.

