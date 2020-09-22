Tennesseee named one of America’s least happy states in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new study named Tennessee as one of the least happy states in the U.S. in 2020.

The WalletHub study examined the 50 states across 32 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate and the positive COVID-19 testing rate to income growth and the unemployment rate.

Tennessee was ranked 45 on the overall happiest ranking. Kentucky followed at 46.

Hawaii was ranked the happiest state followed by Utah and Minnesota. West Virginia was named the least happy state with Arkansas closely behind.

Tennessee was named as a state with one of the highest shares of adult depression and one of the lowest adequate sleep rates.

