A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor

Here is a timeline of events that began with the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose killing by police in her home in Kentucky has sparked national unrest
This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.(Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
— March 13: Officers serving a narcotics warrant fatally shoot Taylor in her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

— March 13, hours later: Police announce the arrest of Kenneth Walker in the wounding of an officer during an exchange of gunfire; Taylor is left unidentified at the news conference, described as “an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead.”

— March, April: The shooting stays out of the headlines as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads in the U.S.

— April 27, Taylor’s family files wrongful death lawsuit against police department and city, challenging the police narrative.

— May 13: Top Louisville prosecutor Tom Wine recuses himself from reviewing police investigation, Attorney General Daniel Cameron named as special prosecutor.

— May 22: Prosecutors announce they will drop attempted murder charges against Walker, who shot at officers in his girlfriend’s home.

— May 28: Walker’s anguished 911 call is released, three days after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, sparking large protests in Louisville.

— May 29: Mayor Greg Fischer suspends use of no-knock warrants by Louisville police.

— June 1: Fischer fires Police Chief Steve Conrad after officers failed to turn on body cameras in shooting of barbecue cook David McAtee during protests in Louisville.

— June 11: Louisville Metro Council unanimously passes “Breonna’s Law” which bans use of no knock warrants.

— June 14: Pop star Beyoncé writes Attorney General Daniel Cameron, urging him to charge police officers.

— June 23: Officer Brett Hankison, one of 3 officers who fired shots the night of Taylor’s death, is fired for “blindly” firing into Taylor’s apartment.

— June 25: Celebrities join hundreds of demonstrators outside state Capitol calling on Cameron to charge officers.

— June 28: Photographer Tyler Gerth is fatally shot at site of ongoing protests in downtown Louisville.

— July 14: Protesters are arrested for demonstrating on Cameron’s front lawn.

— Aug. 12: Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, meets with Cameron.

— Sept. 5: Hundreds peacefully protest outside Kentucky Derby, urging Cameron to criminally charge the officers.

— Sept. 7: Fischer names Yvette Gentry, first Black woman to lead Louisville Police department, as interim chief beginning Oct. 1.

— Sept. 9: Cameron is included on President Donald Trump’s shortlist of Supreme Court candidates.

— Sept. 15: City announces civil settlement providing Taylor’s family with $12 million and promising police reforms.

— Sept. 22: Louisville police set up blockades downtown in anticipation of Cameron’s announcement.

