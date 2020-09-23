Are UT’s low COVID-19 numbers a real indicator of progress?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Experts say the low number of active COVID-19 cases on the University of Tennessee campus may not be the positive indicator many hoped.

Less than 200 active cases were reported among students and staff Tuesday, but experts worry that could simply be because students are not getting tested.

“The decrease in testing is concerning, especially for our college-aged population,” said Dr. Spencer Duncan Gregg. “This population is more likely to exhibit minimal or no symptoms of the virus, without a confirmed diagnosis, they’re less likely to change their day to day activities, and by continuing to be out in the community, they’re more likely to be spreading the infection to others. This, in turn, could result in a greater number of exposures, hospitalizations, and even deaths.”

Students who wish to be tested can do so for free at the student health center. For more information on COVID-19 data and resources on campus click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.