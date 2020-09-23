Advertisement

Attorney General reaches settlement for former ITT students to receive $330 million in debt relief

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced Wednesday that he reached an agreement to receive $15 million in loan forgiveness for former ITT Tech students in the state.
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced Wednesday that he reached an agreement to receive $15 million in loan forgiveness for former ITT Tech students in the state.

Currently, there are plans to forgive around 2,068 loans for the former students as part of a settlement with 43 attorneys general and the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

According to a release from the Attorney General’s office, this settlement with PEAKS Trust, a private ITT loan program, will provide about $330 million in debt relief to about 43,000 loans.

During an ongoing investigation to restrict its access to federal student aid, ITT filed bankruptcy in 2016. Besides Tennessee, ITT had 148 locations around the country.

“Many former ITT students in Tennessee were put in a terrible position by the school and it’s loan program,” said General Slatery. “This settlement puts an end to PEAKS loan collection and requires it to stop doing business.”

ITT developed a plan with PEAKS, which was formed after the 2008 financial crisis, “to offer students temporary credit to cover the gap in tuition between federal student aid and the full cost of the education”.

“When the temporary credit became due only nine months later, ITT pressured and coerced students into accepting loans from PEAKS, which for many students carried high interest rates, far above rates for federal loans. Pressure tactics used by ITT included pulling students out of class and threatening to expel them if they did not accept the loan terms. Many of the ITT students were from low-income backgrounds and were left with the choice of enrolling in the PEAKS loans or dropping out and losing credits they had earned, because ITT’s credits would not transfer to most schools," the release reads.

PEAKS has agreed that it will “forgo collection of the outstanding loans and cease doing business” under the settlement. PEAKS has to notify borrowers about the cancelled debt and make sure all automatic payments are cancelled. The settlement also requires PEAKS to supply credit reporting agencies with information to update credit information for affected borrowers.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No red lights reported in Knox County’s COVID-19 benchmarks

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knox County Health Department officials said the trend lines show COVID-19 improvement.

National

Police officers not charged for killing Breonna Taylor

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

News

3rd-grade math, reading proficiency expected to plummet in Tenn. after pandemic impacts schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Education officials say they’re concerned about the effect of the pandemic on children’s opportunity to learn,

News

Tenn. couple gets more than $1000 in Amazon deliveries they didn’t order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The unsolicited deliveries are most likely part of a scam.

Latest News

WVLT

Heavy rain from Beta, much cooler next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Heavy downpours can lead to a couple of inches of rain for some.

News

Jefferson City police searching for burglary suspect, second suspect in custody

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The second suspect, identified as Seth Aaron Lee Smith, 31, of Jefferson County is still on the run.

News

Tennessee teachers discuss distance learning challenges with FBI

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Tennessee teachers met with FBI agents on Wednesday to discuss challenges created by distance learning.

News

ETSU to close in October for faculty, staff to ‘rest and rejuvenate’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
ETSU will be closed as a way to say thank you to faculty and staff for all the work done in planning the 2020 fall semester.

News

TBI searching for siblings who went missing from Bedford Co. more than 8 years ago

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Chloie and Gage are still at the center of an Amber Alert.

News

A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Here is a timeline of events that began with the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose killing by police in her home in Kentucky has sparked national unrest