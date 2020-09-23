Beta brings clouds to heavy rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are seeing more clouds today thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta, up next is showers to heavy rainfall. A WVLT Weather is in place for early Friday morning, since we’ll have heavy, persistent rain move through part of our area Thursday night.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are under a blanket of clouds this morning, which keeps us a little warmer compared to the past couple of nights. We’re starting Wednesday with lows in the low to mid 50s.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta continue to move across the region, but for now our air is dry and helps to limit rain chances to just some very isolated pop-ups and some drizzle.

Wednesday’s clouds continue to thicken up, blocking our sunshine, and keeping highs in the low to mid 70s. Knoxville tops out around 74 degrees, which is 5 degrees below average. A stray shower is possible, but because the air is pretty dry at first, a pop-up is more likely in the mountains.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with showers becoming scattered by the morning. The low will be around 58 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our first decent shot at rain moves in Thursday, with scattered on and off rain during the day. As of now, we’re tracking heavy downpours from Beta Thursday evening on into Friday morning, which is why we have a WVLT Weather Alert for the Friday morning commute. Parts of our area could easily collect more than an inch of rain Thursday night. This leaves us with highs closer to 70 to end the week.

As for the Vols' season opener on Saturday down in Columbia, SC, we’ll have to keep our eyes on some of the scattered remnants of Beta. Locally, we’ll have spotty rain left for Saturday, with a high closer to 80 degrees.

We’re looking at few pop-ups possible Sunday, mainly in the higher elevations, but highs this weekend into next week are closing to 80 degrees.

Then a cold front will knock those temperatures down mid-week and bring in some scattered rain.

