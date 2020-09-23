Advertisement

Chaney’s amusing take on his tailback tandem

Sophomore RB Eric Gray says the Vols are physically ready for Saturday
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee campus isn’t as bustling as it normally is given the time we’re living in, but make no mistake, you do get the sense it is game week as Tennessee prepares for South Carolina on Saturday night.

Among those getting ready and certainly excited for kick-off are the members of the UT coaching staff.

Coordinators Derek Ansley and Jim Chaney with a guest speaker at this week’s quarterback club gathering. And Cheney had those in attendance rolling with his response on how to use the tail backs. Ty Chandler and Eric Gray said, “The running back spot, you’re gonna see Ty and Eric out there all the time, if they’re off the field then I’ve had a heart attack or something’s happened at the end of the day they’re gonna be on the field playing a lot.”

About the running backs he faces every day in practice, linebacker Henry To’o To’o says, “In my opinion, we have the best running backs in the country and I have so much confidence in them that they’re gonna do what they need to do to get us a win on Saturday.”

As for those running backs, they’re rip-roaring ready to go as well. Both guys play off each other well and both enter the season with a good deal of incentive. This is Chandler’s final go-around while Gray is looking to build on a strong finish to 2019. Gray believes he and Chandler will be a tough tandem to stop, ″Me and Ty out on the field that’s like a dynamic duo out there on the field, you have to account for both of us we’re two different types of back and we can really affect the game."

As far as being physically ready to face the Gamecocks Saturday night Grays says,“I think coach Pruitt has done a great job of simulating that game atmosphere and get us ready to take hits early , you see those early games on TV there’s been a lot of turnovers because people haven’t taken hits , but I think we’ve done a great job of simulating that in practice.”

Gray and the Vols will leave out Saturday morning for Columbia. It’s a 7:30 kickoff on the SEC Network. WVLT will get the day for started you with our new and weekly Big Orange Kickoff pregame show at 11am.

