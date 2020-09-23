City of Knoxville, library to offer free drive-in movie screening for first responders
‘Ghostbusters’ will be shown at the event for the first reponders and BOH employees and their friends and family.
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville and the Knox County Public Library are offering a free drive-in movie screening to all first responders and employees of the health department this weekend.
The movie screening will be held at Chilhowee Park on Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.
‘Ghostbusters’ will be shown at the event for the first reponders and BOH employees and their friends and family. The gates will open at 5:00 p.m.
You can reserve a ticket here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.