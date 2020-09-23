Doctors gave a girl two days to live, ten years later she’s celebrating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -You never know how strong you are, until it’s the only option. Kaelyn Adams learned her strength at just 5-years-old.

Her father, Cal Adams, said hearing that diagnosis was tough. “When I took her that last time and he looked at me and said ‘I don’t have anything good to tell you.’ That she’s got a football the size of a tumor in her chest. and he said, she may have two days to live... and these were his direct words, ‘the only hope she has is to get her to St. Jude hospital as fast as you can’ So, we left his office and stopped by our house and I picked up my wife and we drove on to Memphis that night. They were waiting for us at the door," he said.

In a matter of hours, this family’s life was turned upside down. Doctors at St. Jude diagnosed Kaelyn with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. It’s aggressive, but so were Kaelyn’s treatments.

“They made sure I had a say in my treatment,” said Kaelyn. “They didn’t do anything unless I knew exactly what was going on ‚”

“Chemo made everything taste horrible. Every time I would have a procedure done there was this one chef that would make me fettuccini alfredo, every time. Whether I just took a bite of it or I ate the whole thing every time I asked for it he made me fettucini alfredo.”

Three months later, Kaelyn left the hospital, more than 500 thousand dollars worth of treatments and the Adams family didn’t pay a dime.

“I kept up with every one of our bills... stack and stacks and stacks of things they wouldn’t pay I never one single time got a bill from St. Jude hospital.”

She would continue to visit the hospital for years to come and her care wasn’t over, but the Adams family is back together.

“To be able to look and say I’ve got my child. St. Jude gave me my child back, you know, I think about that and then it hit me, cancer doesn’t discriminate. It could be anybody’s child, no matter how much you plan or take care of them. It could be anybody and for that thought to hit home,” said Adams.

St. Jude raised the childhood cancer survival rate from 20 to 80 percent in the last five decades, but their work isn’t done.

“One in five children won’t come home and when I think about that with my child, it could’ve been my child, had it not been for those willing to invest to care enough to be part of that St Jude mission.”

Kaelyn and her family are now living a normal life near Kingston. This year they’re celebrating something special.

“You know, for the doctor to tell us she’s got two days to live and now ten years she’s cancer-free, it’s a blessing.”

She’s continuing school and hopes to give back to the hospital.

“I live a full life. If there’s something I want to do I can go out there and do that and St. Jude has done their best to make sure I’m not held back. I plan to go to college and get a child life degree and I want to go back and work at St. Jude and help some of the kids like me that are going through the same struggles.”

This weekend is the St. Jude Walk/Run in Knoxville. This year the event is virtual and it’s free to register. If you’d like to be a part of it you can sign up at this website.

