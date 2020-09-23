Advertisement

Downtown Louisville employees told to work from home indefinitely

By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As police barricade streets and businesses board up windows, employees are now being asked to work from home indefinitely.

One local employee shared a company email with WAVE 3 News Tuesday. The employee asked to remain anonymous.

The email states in part, “Local officials have notified (company) that several streets around the downtown area have been barricaded by the City making it difficult to commute to our building. Due to these road closures, we are requesting all team members to work remotely until the barricades are removed.”

The employee said her building has been vandalized before, so the announcement wasn’t a complete surprise.

“COVID kind of started the whole ordeal and just when we thought well maybe we might get to go back in, not the case,” the employee said. “Now there’s no date set for us to go back into the office. Because there’s no telling how bad this is going to be and how long this is going to last.”

Louisville Downtown Partnership sent out a list of recommendations for keeping property safe during this time.

“They’re really focused on making sure that the space is clear,” Rebecca Matheny, Executive Director of Louisville Downtown Partnership said. “So a lot of recommendations about bringing in your garbage cans, making certain that sandwich boards aren’t out, tables aren’t out. Anything that anyone could use to disrupt business or cause harm to property.”

Matheny also said employees should also have an alternative route for getting in and out of downtown.

