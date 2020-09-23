Drive-In movies coming to Chilhowee Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The city of Knoxville in conjunction with the Knox County Public Library announced Wednesday that a series of drive-in movies are coming to Chilhowee Park this fall season.

The series called "Drive-in at the Midway will have showings on October 9,16 and 30 for free. This will be an alternative to the library’s annual Movies on Market Square series which was canceled this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

You can vote for your favorite movies that you want to see from September 23-29, and the movies that have been selected for a showing will be announced on October 1.

Anyone wanting to participate will have to register for the event once the movie lineup is released.

“The drive-in format allows the City and the Library to continue showing movies and to observe the five-core actions to reduce the spread of COVID 19. Each vehicle may bring in the number of passengers for which it is rated (number of seatbelts). They will have an adjacent parking space for blankets or lawn chairs. Attendees must have an FM radio as sound will be provided through an FM transmitter,” a release from the library reads.

In order to attend the event, everyone must practice social distancing and wear a mask while walking around the event. There will be no snacks and drinks for sale at the movie, but guests are encouraged to bring their own. Alcohol is not allowed.

