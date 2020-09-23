Advertisement

Elton John announces new North American dates for final tour

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," nominated for the award for best original song, from "Rocketman," at the Oscars in Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," nominated for the award for best original song, from "Rocketman," at the Oscars in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — After postponing several shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elton John is saying hello to the yellow brick road of touring.

The pop icon announced Wednesday that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will return to North America on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. John also announced rescheduled 2022 dates for Houston, Detroit, New York City, Miami, Toronto and Montreal.

In July John announced new dates in Europe. His global tour will officially return on September 1, 2021 in Berlin.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” John said. “While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

The Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning star’s final tour kicked off to a sold-out audience in September 2018.

Original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Tennessee high school coach accused of giving student steroids

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A former high school basketball coach in Tennessee was arrested after being accused of giving a student steroids.

National

Joe Laurinaitis, pro wrestler Road Warrior Animal, dies at age 60

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gray News staff
Joe Laurinaitis, the legendary pro wrestler known as Animal in the Road Warriors tag team, has died at the age of 60, the WWE said Wednesday.

News

Doctors gave a girl two days to live, ten years later she’s celebrating

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
A Kingston girl is celebrating 10 years of being cancer free. She credits the doctors and researchers at St. Jude for her recovery.

News

Jefferson Co. officials investigating after two killed in Dandridge house fire

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the incident is currently under investigation.

News

Traffic deaths rise in Tennessee during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
In 2020, crash fatality statistics showed 4.6 percent more traffic deaths compared to this same time in 2019.

Latest News

News

FBI seeking more potential victims of ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The FBI released a questionnaire for potential victims under the age of 18.

National

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wednesday that Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, whose friendship with teammate with cancer was recounted in “Brian’s Song,” has died at the age of 77.

Politics Headlines

Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week.

National

7-Eleven to hire additional 20K employees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
It was classified as an essential retailer and stayed open while others shut their doors.

Politics Headlines

Democrats propose sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MATTHEW DALY
The legislation, a wide-ranging package of new and revised bills, will be announced Wednesday morning by the heads of seven House committees.