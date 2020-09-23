Elton John reschedules Knoxville concert for 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elton John announced newly rescheduled dates for his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour.

The singer was originally scheduled to perform in Knoxville on June 6, 2020. The show was postponed due to issues Elton John’s health.

Elton John will return to the stage in 2022.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” Elton John said on social media. “While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

Fans can get the chance to see Elton John in Knoxville on April 8, 2022 at Thompson Boling Arena.

Ticketholders for all postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

