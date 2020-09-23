Advertisement

ETSU to close in October for faculty, staff to ‘rest and rejuvenate’

ETSU will be closed as a way to say thank you to faculty and staff for all the work done in planning the 2020 fall semester.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee State University announced the school will take a brief break during October.

From Oct. 5-6, ETSU will be closed as a way to say thank you to faculty and staff for all the work done in planning the 2020 fall semester, according to ETSU President Brian Noland.

“Based on the recommendation from senior leadership, I am pleased to announce that two additional administrative days will be provided to all ETSU employees this fall. The university will be closed October 5-6 at which time classes will not meet and offices will not be open. These days are being provided as our way of saying thank you and as an opportunity for you to rest and rejuvenate in anticipation for the remainder of the fall 2020 semester,” Noland wrote.

The brief break will not impact students scheduled for clinical rotations, students scheduled for educational activities and Quillen College of Medicine and Gatton College of Pharmacy students.

Any faculty and staff who must work during October 5-6 will be able to take those days off later at a time before February 28, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee teachers discuss distance learning challenges with FBI

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Tennessee teachers met with FBI agents on Wednesday to discuss challenges created by distance learning.

National

1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

News

TBI searching for siblings who went missing from Bedford Co. more than 8 years ago

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Chloie and Gage are still at the center of an Amber Alert.

News

A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Here is a timeline of events that began with the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose killing by police in her home in Kentucky has sparked national unrest

Latest News

News

Fake nurse sentenced to 51 months in prison, orderd to repay employers $700,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Misty Dawn Bacon appeared in Federal court Wednesday morning to receive her sentencing in the fake nurse case.

National

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELIGMAN and JIM LITKE
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wednesday that Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, whose friendship with a teammate with cancer was recounted in “Brian’s Song,” has died at the age of 77.

News

UT joins University of Kentucky to conduct quarantine study

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University officials said they will use the study to determine new self-isolation periods for individuals on campus.

News

Former Tenn. deputy accused of child rape, abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Maury County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations against the former deputy after they received “disturbing information” concerning 24-year-old Hunter Reed.

News

TN Dept. of Health warns against scam phone calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Anyone with questions regarding the scam are asked to contact their local law enforcement agencies.

News

Evidence reviewed ahead of trial for man accused of killing, dismembering parents at Knox County home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Knoxville man accused of murdering and dismembering his parents appeared before a Knox County Judge Thursday morning.