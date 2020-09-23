Fake nurse sentenced to 51 months in prison, orderd to repay employers $700,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Misty Dawn Bacon appeared in Federal court Wednesday morning to receive her sentencing in the fake nurse case.

Bacon was sentenced to 51 months in prison ordered to repay $700,000 to her employers.

During her sentencing, Bacon apologized to all of the people who were affected by her decisions.

“To everyone, I truly apologize. I wish I could make it better, but I can’t," Bacon said.

The defense asked for their client to only serve 27 months saying Bacon needed the minimum time possible because her grandchildren, who have medical conditions, needed her to care for them.

Fake nurse Misty Dawn Bacon is sentenced to 51 months in prison and ordered to pay her former employers $700,000+.

