FBI seeking more potential victims of ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris

The FBI released a questionnaire for potential victims under the age of 18.
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday, Sept. 17 on child pornography charges.
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series "Cheer," was arrested Thursday, Sept. 17 on child pornography charges.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Locher File)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI has asked for more potential victims to come forward in the investigation of the star of the Netflix hit show “Cheer,” Jerry Harris.

Harris, 21, was arrested on Sept. 17 and charged in federal court with the production of child pornography after being accused of reportedly enticing minors to produce sexually explicit videos and photos.

According to investigators, Harris used the Snapchat username jerry_714 and the Instagram handle __jcoleofficials. Investigators said they believe Harris may have used other accounts.

The FBI released a questionnaire for potential victims under the age of 18 who “were asked by Harris to produce or view sexually graphic videos or photographs or engage in sexual conduct.”

The mother of two twin boys reported Harris to the FBI in August stating Harris sent her then 13-year-old sons sexually explicit photos and videos of himself.

The FBI’s investigation is in connection to separate allegations reported to police by Varsity, the company that sells cheer apparel and hosts competitions.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

