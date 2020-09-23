Advertisement

Former Tenn. deputy accused of child rape, abuse

The Maury County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations against the former deputy after they received “disturbing information” concerning 24-year-old Hunter Reed.
Reed has been arrested on charges of child abuse and rape.
Reed has been arrested on charges of child abuse and rape.(Maury Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Maury County, Tennessee deputy was arrested on child rape and abuse charges.

WKRN reports the Maury County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations against the former deputy after they received “disturbing information” concerning 24-year-old Hunter Reed.

Following interviews as a part of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Reed’s arrest Tuesday and he was taken into custody of the Maury County jail.

Sheriff Bucky Rowland announced Reed has been dismissed from his role of deputy with the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

