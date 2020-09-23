Advertisement

Former Tennessee high school coach accused of giving student steroids

A former high school basketball coach in Tennessee was arrested after being accused of giving a student steroids.
Roger Williams, 52 /
Roger Williams, 52 /(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A former high school basketball coach in Tennessee was arrested after being accused of giving a student steroids.

Roger Williams, 52, was indicedted by a Grand Jury for distribution of an anabolic steroid after he was arrested by the Montogomery County Sheriff’s Office on Monday following an anonymous tip.

Officials with the Montgomery County School System said Williams was contacted in August 2019 to plan and oversee a strength and conditioning program for the Rossview High School boy’s basketball team. The school said his contract was terminated on Dec. 20, 2019.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Angela Christian at 931-648-0611, extension 13407.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Evidence reviewed ahead of trial for man accused of killing, dismembering parents at Knox County home

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Knoxville man accused of murdering and dismembering his parents appeared before a Knox County Judge Thursday morning.

News

Man accused of killing, dismembering parents at Knox Co. home files motion to represent himself, seeks death penalty

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Court officials told WVLT News that Guy’s motion was denied to represent himself and the District Attorney’s Office will not be seeking the death penalty in his case.

National

Grand jury to present report in Breonna Taylor’s death

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It comes as people await a decision from Kentucky’s attorney general on whether charges will be filed against Louisville police officers involved in the shooting.

News

What’s a day in the life of a Tennessee Volunteer?

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The video follows To’o To’o playing video games, participating in virtual classes and practicing with the team.

News

Active COVID-19 cases at UT drop by more than 200

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee officials confirmed the university currently has 132 active COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Knox County Schools report decrease in student COVID-19 cases

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Thirty-three students and 11 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

News

Teen accused of Tessa Majors’ murder allegedly confessed to dad on recorded line

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Weaver’s attorney said the leak of the audio files was “repulsive.”

News

Active COVID-19 cases decrease in Knox County, one new death reported

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County decreased Wednesday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

News

City of Knoxville, library to offer free drive-in movie screening for first responders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
‘Ghostbusters’ will be shown at the event for the first reponders and BOH employees and their friends and family.

National

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wednesday that Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, whose friendship with a teammate with cancer was recounted in “Brian’s Song,” has died at the age of 77.

News

Drive-In movies coming to Chilhowee Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
This will be an alternative to the library’s annual Movies on Market Square series which was cancelled this year due to the ongoing pandemic.