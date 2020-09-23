Former Tennessee high school coach accused of giving student steroids

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A former high school basketball coach in Tennessee was arrested after being accused of giving a student steroids.

Roger Williams, 52, was indicedted by a Grand Jury for distribution of an anabolic steroid after he was arrested by the Montogomery County Sheriff’s Office on Monday following an anonymous tip.

Officials with the Montgomery County School System said Williams was contacted in August 2019 to plan and oversee a strength and conditioning program for the Rossview High School boy’s basketball team. The school said his contract was terminated on Dec. 20, 2019.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Angela Christian at 931-648-0611, extension 13407.

