Heavy rain from Beta, much cooler next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The big weather story is actually a smaller storm: the ripped-apart remnants of Beta.

We have slightly cooler weather and lots of clouds in the fall forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It may look like it’s pouring on radar, but a lot of the initial bands of Beta’s rain will simply shrivel and the rain won’t make it to your lawn... at first.

Rain is arriving on the Plateau this evening and will be heavier near Meigs and Rhea Counties. Both of those are just outside the WVLT coverage area. Rain becomes much more widespread overnight and again on Thursday afternoon. Some could get over one inch of rain but widespread flooding is not likely.

We’re sharply cooler Thursday, with the tropical rain. We probably won’t even hit 70 degrees, putting us roughly 10 degrees below average.

Rain turns heavier late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Most of the heavier Beta bands will be done by the morning rush but we have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT for Friday morning drivers.

The ALERT is for the potential of reduced visibility and ponding on the roads.

LOOKING AHEAD

A lot of the rain is out of here by Friday night high school football but the showers are moving east…

…. Which means the rain could impact the Vols/Gamecocks game Saturday evening.

Our weekend back home should be much quieter. Any rain showers on Saturday should be small and in-and-out fast. Sunday night into Monday morning features a few more likely showers and even a storm.

Rain – including some embedded thunder – is back on Tuesday, with a pretty potent cold front!

The threat for more green is radar is dropping Wednesday and Thursday but temps are also dropping!

We’ll have lows Thursday morning in the 40s all across our region. Highs may well be in the 50s to start October at higher elevations!

