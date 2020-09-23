Advertisement

Jefferson City police searching for burglary suspect, second suspect in custody

The second suspect, identified as Seth Aaron Lee Smith, 31, of Jefferson County is still on the run.
Seth Aaron Lee Smith is wanted for burglary, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Seth Aaron Lee Smith is wanted for burglary, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm.(Jefferson City Police)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Jefferson City burglary suspect is in police custody and a second suspect is at large.

According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to a complaint of “suspicious person” near a home on Moyers Street around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived to the scene, they said they witnessed two men running from the home.

One suspect was taken into custody after leading officers on a short pursuit. The second suspect, identified as Seth Aaron Lee Smith, 31, of Jefferson County is still on the run.

“Officers learned that the property had been burglarized and later discovered a loaded firearm in the suspect vehicle. A canine team and officers from multiple agencies, including a Knox County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, responded but were unsuccessful in locating the second suspect,” a release read.

Smith is wanted for burglary, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

If you see him call 911 immediately, do not approach as he could be armed.

If you have information regarding Smith, you are asked to call the Jefferson City Police Department at 865-475-2002.

