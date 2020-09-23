Jefferson Co. officials investigating after two killed in Dandridge house fire

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said two people were killed in a fire Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said the home on Scarlett Road in Dandridge caught fire Wednesday morning.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division assisted by Bomb and Arson investigators and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are on the scene along with the Dandridge Fire Department.

Officials said the incident is currently under investigation.

