Man accused of killing, dismembering parents at Knox Co. home files motion to represent himself, seeks death penalty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joel Guy, the man accused of dismembering his parents in a Knox County home over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2016, filed a motion to represent himself.

Guy said he wanted to represent himself to present a motion to receive the death penalty. The motion was denied, according to Knox County officials. The District Attorney’s office is not seeking the death penalty.

Jury selection in the case begins on Thursday and the trial is expected to last around a week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.