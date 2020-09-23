Advertisement

Real ID deadline moved to October 2021

People won’t need their Real ID to get on an airplane or visit a government building until October of next year.
Tennessee Real ID / Source: (WVLT)
Tennessee Real ID / Source: (WVLT)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Department of Homeland Security announced it is delaying the implementation of new Real ID requirements until Oct. 1, 2021.

DHS officials said the delay is due to the upheaval brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

People won’t need their Real ID to get on an airplane or visit a government building until October of next year.

“About 38% of Americans across the country are having their Real IDs issued as of today, here in Tennessee we are at 40 percent," Commissioner of Safety and Homeland Security, Jeff Long said. "We are well above the national average on the numbers of Real IDs that we are issuing for our policy.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second Harvest hosting drop-off food drive at West Town Mall

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee announced its first drive-thru food bank.

News

Public can weigh in on levee, floodwall projects in 7 states

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All are needed to meet the Corps' flood protection standards and have already been authorized, the document said.

News

Judge approves changes to police surveillance in Memphis

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The rewritten decree also addressed social media, and other technologies like body camera.

News

Tennessee gov announces $55M in farm, forestry COVID-19 aid

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state made it a specific priority to help meat processors, forestry businesses, milk processors and agricultural fairs.

Latest News

National

Mars drops Uncle Ben’s, reveals new name for rice brand

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Parent firm Mars Inc. unveiled the change Wednesday for the 70-year-old brand, the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype.

National

Puppy missing after stolen at gunpoint from Denver couple

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KMGH Staff
Police have identified two male teens allegedly involved in the crime, but the Dachshund puppy is still missing.

WVLT

Beta brings clouds to heavy rain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Heavy downpours can lead to a couple of inches of rain for some.

National

Father struck with bullet shielding 3 kids from gunfire at NYC car dealership

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related. They are searching for the three suspects.

Sports

Chaney’s amusing take on his tailback tandem

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Vols open the season Saturday vs. the Gamecocks at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia

News

Knoxville patrons react to possibility of alcohol being served at Cracker Barrel

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Some are happy about the news, but others aren’t sure what to think,