Real ID deadline moved to October 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Department of Homeland Security announced it is delaying the implementation of new Real ID requirements until Oct. 1, 2021.

DHS officials said the delay is due to the upheaval brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

People won’t need their Real ID to get on an airplane or visit a government building until October of next year.

“About 38% of Americans across the country are having their Real IDs issued as of today, here in Tennessee we are at 40 percent," Commissioner of Safety and Homeland Security, Jeff Long said. "We are well above the national average on the numbers of Real IDs that we are issuing for our policy.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.