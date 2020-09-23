Second Harvest hosting drop-off food drive at West Town Mall
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee announced its first drive-thru food bank.
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee announced its first drive-thru food bank.
Individuals can drive up and drop off items from their cars at the West Town Mall near the Belk entrance from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Items like canned fruit, canned soup, canned vegetables and peanut butter are needed.
Employees taking donations will be required to wear masks.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.