Shooting at South Knoxville grocery store seriously injures one

Knoxville police responded to a shooting in South Knoxville Tuesday evening, according to a release.
Knoxville Police Department
Knoxville Police Department(KPD)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police responded to a shooting in South Knoxville Tuesday evening, according to dispatchers.

A caller reported the shooting at 1101 Maryville Pike just before 7 p.m.

Investigators said the shooting occurred during an altercation in the parking lot of Green Grocery.

KPD said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WVLT News for the latest updates as more information becomes available.

