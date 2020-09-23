TBI searching for siblings who went missing from Bedford Co. more than 8 years ago
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are still searching for two siblings who went missing from Bedford County more than eight years ago.
According to the TBI, Chloie Leverette and Gage Daniel disappeared from their grandparents' home, which was destroyed in a house fire. The now teens, were never found following the fire.
Chloie and Gage are still at the center of an Amber Alert. The TBI has updated photos of what the teens would look like today, eight years later.
