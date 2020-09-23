Teen accused of Tessa Majors’ murder allegedly confessed to dad on recorded line

(WVLT/CNN) - A teen charged in the murder of Tessa Majors allegedly confessed to his role in the murder during a recorded conversation with his father while in jail, CNN reported.

Majors, grand-neice of former University of Tennessee coach Johnny Majors, was walking through Manhatten’s Morningside Park when she was attacked and stabbed numerous times, according to NYPD.

Police said Majors made her way up a flight of stairs before she was later discovered by a school security guard. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead on Dec. 11 at a nearby hospital.

Rashaun Weaver was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree in connection to the incident. Luchiano Lewis was charged with one count of murder in the second degree in connection with the case. Both were 14-years-old at the time of the murder. Weaver and Lewis are being tried as adults and pleaded not guilty.

According to prosecutors, Weaver was heard on a jailhouse audio recording detailing his role in the incident. Weaver reportedly described hitting Majors with a knife.

Weaver’s attorney said the leak of the audio files was “repulsive.”

“The effort to demonize a 14-year-old boy already facing life in prison by the leaking of alleged evidence of an alleged confession is repulsive,” Jeffrey Lichtman said in a statement to CNN. “But then again trying a 5′6” 120 pound 14-year-old boy as an adult is equally repulsive in a civilized society so today’s news isn’t a surprise."

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.