Tenn. couple gets more than $1000 in Amazon deliveries they didn’t order

The unsolicited deliveries are most likely part of a scam.
Amazon Boxes, Photo Date: 10/25/2017 / Photo: Amazon / Twitter / (MGN)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - More than $1000 in Amazon packages arrived at a Lebanon couple’s home... the only problem? The didn’t order anything.

Jim and Jacquie Waggoner told CBS affiliate WTVF they have received all sorts of unordered items including wireless earbuds a remote control truck, yoga pants and a facial steamer.

The Waggoners said they assumed a friend was sending the packages, or that a family member was making purchases using their account. When they realized that wasn’t the case, they knew it must be a scam.

The packages may be part of a tactic called “brushing.” A vendor may have used Jim and Jacquie’s name and address to send the items, and now will use that same information to write themselves a positive product review so that their items will appear higher on Amazon’s website.

WTVF reached out to Amazon a received the following statement regarding the issue:

“Third party sellers are prohibited from sending unsolicited packages to customers and we take action on those who violate our policies, including withholding payments, suspending or removing selling privileges, or working with law enforcement.”

Amazon said they are investigating, but in the meantime, the Waggoners can keep the items they received.

Anyone who receives an item they did not order should report it to Amazon right away.

