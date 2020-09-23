Tenn. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw takes ‘leap of faith' from Greeneville plane

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The democratic candidate for Tennessee’s open seat on the United States Senate calls her skydiving experience a symbolic “leap of faith.”

“It’s been over a year ago since I took a leap of faith and launched my campaign for US Senate. I didn’t have the money, the resume, or the resources that my opponents had, but what I did have was faith! I believed that if I gave it my all and fought to bring new ideas and a fresh face to politics that people would sign-on. Not just to my campaign but to a belief that when we put our communities first, anything can happen including sending a Black, natural-haired woman from Memphis to the United States Senate.” Bradshaw said

Bradshaw will face off against Republican Bill Hagerty in a bid for the senate seat on November 3.

Hagerty is scheduled to make a stop in East Tennessee as well. On Saturday he’s expected to make the rounds in Knoxville.

