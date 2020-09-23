Tenn. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw takes ‘leap of faith' from Greeneville plane
Bradshaw says the jump symbolizes the leap of faith she took when she decided to run for US Senate.
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The democratic candidate for Tennessee’s open seat on the United States Senate calls her skydiving experience a symbolic “leap of faith.”
“It’s been over a year ago since I took a leap of faith and launched my campaign for US Senate. I didn’t have the money, the resume, or the resources that my opponents had, but what I did have was faith! I believed that if I gave it my all and fought to bring new ideas and a fresh face to politics that people would sign-on. Not just to my campaign but to a belief that when we put our communities first, anything can happen including sending a Black, natural-haired woman from Memphis to the United States Senate.” Bradshaw said
Bradshaw will face off against Republican Bill Hagerty in a bid for the senate seat on November 3.
Hagerty is scheduled to make a stop in East Tennessee as well. On Saturday he’s expected to make the rounds in Knoxville.
