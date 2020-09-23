Advertisement

Tennessee teachers discuss distance learning challenges with FBI

Tennessee teachers met with FBI agents on Wednesday to discuss challenges created by distance learning.
Both the Knoxville and Memphis Field Offices remain ready to respond and assist teachers.
Both the Knoxville and Memphis Field Offices remain ready to respond and assist teachers.(Knoxville FBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee teachers met with FBI agents on Wednesday to discuss challenges created by distance learning.

Due to COVID-19, most school systems have moved to either entirely on-line classes for the 20-21 school year or to a hybrid schedule of on-line and in-class learning.

Officials said cyberlearning can create a set of challenges that may create an unwelcoming environment for students.

“Part of the FBI’s mission is protecting the American people. One way we can accomplish this is by sharing information which may be helpful in preventing crimes against our children and our infrastructure,” said Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico.

Officials from nearly 100 Tennessee school systems met with FBI agents and discussed current threat streams, preventative actions to keep systems operational, how to improve cyber hygiene, and what to do and whom to call should your system be compromised or someone accessed a virtual class and posted sexually explicit material.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tenn. couple gets more than $1000 in Amazon deliveries they didn’t order

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The unsolicited deliveries are most likely part of a scam.

WVLT

Heavy rain from Beta, much cooler next week

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Heavy downpours can lead to a couple of inches of rain for some.

News

Jefferson City police searching for burglary suspect, second suspect in custody

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The second suspect, identified as Seth Aaron Lee Smith, 31, of Jefferson County is still on the run.

News

ETSU to close in October for faculty, staff to ‘rest and rejuvenate’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
ETSU will be closed as a way to say thank you to faculty and staff for all the work done in planning the 2020 fall semester.

Latest News

News

ETSU to close in October for faculty, staff to ‘rest and rejuvenate’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
ETSU will be closed as a way to say thank you to faculty and staff for all the work done in planning the 2020 fall semester.

National

1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

News

TBI searching for siblings who went missing from Bedford Co. more than 8 years ago

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Chloie and Gage are still at the center of an Amber Alert.

News

A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Here is a timeline of events that began with the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose killing by police in her home in Kentucky has sparked national unrest

News

Fake nurse sentenced to 51 months in prison, orderd to repay employers $700,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Misty Dawn Bacon appeared in Federal court Wednesday morning to receive her sentencing in the fake nurse case.

National

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELIGMAN and JIM LITKE
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wednesday that Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, whose friendship with a teammate with cancer was recounted in “Brian’s Song,” has died at the age of 77.