Tennessee teachers discuss distance learning challenges with FBI

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee teachers met with FBI agents on Wednesday to discuss challenges created by distance learning.

Due to COVID-19, most school systems have moved to either entirely on-line classes for the 20-21 school year or to a hybrid schedule of on-line and in-class learning.

Officials said cyberlearning can create a set of challenges that may create an unwelcoming environment for students.

“Part of the FBI’s mission is protecting the American people. One way we can accomplish this is by sharing information which may be helpful in preventing crimes against our children and our infrastructure,” said Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico.

Officials from nearly 100 Tennessee school systems met with FBI agents and discussed current threat streams, preventative actions to keep systems operational, how to improve cyber hygiene, and what to do and whom to call should your system be compromised or someone accessed a virtual class and posted sexually explicit material.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.