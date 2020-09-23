Advertisement

Textbook scholarships to help college freshmen

A Knoxville non-profit will help recent high school graduates pay for their college textbooks.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville non-profit will help recent high school graduates pay for their college textbooks.

The Beta Theta Boule’ Foundation will award five college freshmen textbook scholarships this weekend.

The students were selected from Austin-East and Fulton High Schools in the spring with the help of Project GRAD, a national education program known for improving college attendance rates for students.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment and achievement because as I mentioned for 18 years the Beta Theta Boule' and the Beta Theta Foundation we’ve been working to providing educational opportunities to students particularly those in low income areas," explained Dennis Upton, President of Beta Theta Boule' Foundation.

The organizations looked for students who have great grades and in need of financial assistance to give up to $500 per student for his or her textbooks.

“It makes me feel and my fraternity members feel a great deal of satisfaction because all of us as we look back on our careers realized that someone somewhere along the way provided some type of assistance to us,” said Upton.

Two other social organizations will receive grants because they’ve shown sustained educational services to students and seniors in Knoxville.

The event is scheduled for Saturday September 26 at the Alex Haley Heritage Square in Knoxville at 10 AM.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eye on Education

Alcoa City Schools welcome all traditional learners back to classrooms full time

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Alcoa City Schools has been back in session for two months, marking the first school system in East Tennessee to begin class back in July.

Eye on Education

East Tenn. student satellite mission moves into 2021

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Anne Brock
Still on track to become first middle school to send CubeSat with NASA.

Eye on Education

Cyber security poses threat to East Tennessee virtual schools

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
Virtual students may face invisible problems this year, but the threat will still be real.

Eye on Education

Knox County cancer outpatient begins kindergarten

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
A doctor had what could be unexpected advice.

Latest News

Eye on Education

Free wifi ministry for students and community from Dandridge church

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
|
By Anne Brock
First Baptist Church wants to share internet resources.

News

KCS plan for childcare if school district “goes red” during pandemic

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT
|
By Erica Lunsford
The district will help provide childcare, but not for all in-school students

Eye on Education

Pellissippi State’s technical classes continue in-person

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
Three out of four classes at Pellissippi State Community College have become virtual, but to get the best learning experience some still have to be taught in-person.

Eye on Education

Churches provide emotional and social support for parents

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg and Ashley Bohle
School is challenging enough without a pandemic to hamper our kids’ growth, but some parents are getting some help with the assistance of local churches.

News

How are East Tennessee buses keeping kids safe?

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
WVLT News got an inside look at how bus operators are keeping kids safe as they return to class amid the pandemic.

Eye on Education

Tennessee-based virtual learning platform sees 200% parent inquiry increase

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
Tennessee Connections Academy is free and seen a 200% increase in parent inquiries and interest in the past year.