Textbook scholarships to help college freshmen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville non-profit will help recent high school graduates pay for their college textbooks.

The Beta Theta Boule’ Foundation will award five college freshmen textbook scholarships this weekend.

The students were selected from Austin-East and Fulton High Schools in the spring with the help of Project GRAD, a national education program known for improving college attendance rates for students.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment and achievement because as I mentioned for 18 years the Beta Theta Boule' and the Beta Theta Foundation we’ve been working to providing educational opportunities to students particularly those in low income areas," explained Dennis Upton, President of Beta Theta Boule' Foundation.

The organizations looked for students who have great grades and in need of financial assistance to give up to $500 per student for his or her textbooks.

“It makes me feel and my fraternity members feel a great deal of satisfaction because all of us as we look back on our careers realized that someone somewhere along the way provided some type of assistance to us,” said Upton.

Two other social organizations will receive grants because they’ve shown sustained educational services to students and seniors in Knoxville.

The event is scheduled for Saturday September 26 at the Alex Haley Heritage Square in Knoxville at 10 AM.

