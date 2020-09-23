TN Dept. of Health warns against scam phone calls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health issued a warning for all Tennesseans to be cautious of a scam that hijacks the department’s main telephone number.

TDH officials said scammers “spoofed” the department’s main telephone number to appear as if the department is making the calls.

TDH reminded the public they will not leave messages regarding health information and will not ask for financial or insurance information over the phone.

Anyone with questions regarding the scam are asked to contact their local law enforcement agencies.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this scam is urged to report it by calling the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs at 1-800-342-8385 or 615-741-4737 or to file a complaint online by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.