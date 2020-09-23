Traffic deaths rise in Tennessee during COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Department of Safety said traffic deaths across the state have increased despite many people staying off the roads for months in 2020 during safer at home orders.

In 2020, crash fatality statistics showed 4.6 percent more traffic deaths compared to this same time in 2019.

THP officials contributed the rise in fatal crashes to drivers feeling more comfortable with fewer drivers on the road.

State troopers said there was also an increase in speed-related crashes statewide. Troopers issued 30 percent more tickets in 2020 to drivers going more than 100 mph.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.