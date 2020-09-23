Advertisement

Trump tightens Cuba sanctions as he woos Cuban-American vote

Sanctions were also imposed on Nicaragua and Venezuela
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans won’t be allowed to bring home cigars and rum from Cuba under measures President Donald Trump announced Wednesday to financially starve the island’s government, a move taken as he tries to boost his appeal among Cuban-Americans, a crucial voting bloc in the battleground state of Florida.

The action comes as the Republican president reaffirmed his administration’s “ironclad solidarity” with the Cuban people, whose descendants in the U.S. often vote for the GOP. It also comes as Trump considers a Cuban American from Florida for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

At a White House ceremony recognizing nearly two dozen veterans of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in 1961, Trump said U.S. travelers will also be prohibited from staying at hotels and other properties owned by the Cuban government.

Trump said the new steps announced by the Treasury Department will ensure that U.S. dollars do not fund the Cuban government, but go directly to the everyday Cubans.

“Today we reaffirm our ironclad solidarity with the Cuban people and our eternal conviction that freedom will prevail over the sinister forces of communism and evil in many different forms,” the president said. “Today we declare America’s unwavering commitment to a free Cuba.”

The new restrictions are the latest in the Trump administration’s effort to reinstate an economic blockade of Cuba and reverse the strategy of restoring diplomatic relations with the island, the policy that was pursued by former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Cuban-Americans are a crucial voting bloc in Florida, a state critical to Trump’s reelection prospects.

Republicans have long dominated with these voters, who are known for a collective dislike of President John F. Kennedy, a Democrat, over the Bay of Pigs invasion. The mission failed to meet its goal of toppling the communist government of Cuba’s Fidel Castro.

Trump recognized the Bay of Pigs veterans at the White House in November 2019, but Wednesday’s ceremony was held as Trump has publicly talked up Barbara Lagoa, a U.S. appeals court judge of Cuban descent, as a possible successor to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

___

Associated Press writers Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami and Kevin Freking in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Country pays final respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Kyle Midura
Supreme Court Justice, trailblazing attorney, and cultural icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg is remembered and honored at the Supreme Court.

National

Country pays final respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: moments ago

News

Tennessee teachers discuss distance learning challenges with FBI

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Tennessee teachers met with FBI agents on Wednesday to discuss challenges created by distance learning.

News

ETSU to close in October for faculty, staff to ‘rest and rejuvenate’

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
ETSU will be closed as a way to say thank you to faculty and staff for all the work done in planning the 2020 fall semester.

National

Grandmother holds intruder at gunpoint in Washington

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
An intruder was in for a surprise when he was interrupted by a gun-toting grandmother in Washington.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic.

National

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announces $320.6 million for rail safety, infrastructure

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
The Department of Transportation is announcing $320 million to upgrade 50 rail projects in 29 states.

National

1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

National

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announces $320.6 million for rail safety, infrastructure

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Politics Headlines

Trump Homeland Security pick denies intelligence meddling

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security denied allegations Wednesday that he molded intelligence reports to suit the administration, telling a Senate committee that a recent whistleblower’s report is “patently false.”