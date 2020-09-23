UT joins University of Kentucky to conduct quarantine study

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee will join the University of Kentucky to conduct a study of its students in order to determine how long a close contact should stay in isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

During a Tuesday press conference, UT Chancellor Donde Plowman announced the collaboration between universities. Current CDC guidelines state close contacts should remain in self-isolation for 14 days.

Students who are considered close contacts will have the option to participate in the study on each campus.

During the study, students in self-isolation will have a nasal swab taken on Days, 3, 5, 7, 10 and 14 of their isolation period to see if COVID-19 is present.

University officials said they will use the study to determine new self-isolation periods for individuals on campus.

