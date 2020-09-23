KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Football released a video following linebacker Henry To’o To’o during his typical day as a student-athlete preparing for the start of the season.

The video follows To’o To’o playing video games, participating in virtual classes and practicing with the team.

“It’s hard, you know, trying to focus and interpret the work their giving us,” To’o To’o said about adjusting to distance learning during the pandemic.

To’o To’o gave fans an inside look at his family and his history with the sport of football.

The Vols kick off their season against South Carolina Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be aired on the SEC Network.

Watch the full video below:

What's a day in the life of a Tennessee Volunteer like?



This is #VolAccess📺 with @HenryTootoo1.#PoweredByTheT pic.twitter.com/yPxCsMjDkv — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.