Advertisement

3 subway workers accused of creating ‘man cave’ under NYC’s Grand Central Terminal

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority investigation found that managers at Metro-North Railroad were unaware of the hideaway beneath Track 114.
3 employees suspended with disciplinary charges after 'man cave' discovered
3 employees suspended with disciplinary charges after 'man cave' discovered(MTA Inspector General)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Three railroad workers have been suspended for turning a storage room under New York’s Grand Central Terminal into an unauthorized “man cave” with a television, a refrigerator, a microwave and a futon couch, officials said Thursday.

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority investigation found that managers at Metro-North Railroad were unaware of the hideaway beneath Track 114.

“Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate — especially one this close to good transportation,” MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny said in a news release. “But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal.”

Three Metro-North employees — a wireman, a carpenter foreman and an electrical foreman — were suspended without pay pending disciplinary hearings.

The investigation began after the MTA’s office of the inspector general received an anonymous tip in February 2019 alleging that there was a “man cave” under Grand Central with “a couch and a flat screen t.v.” where three specific employees would “hang out and get drunk and party.”

Investigators found the room, which had wooden cabinets designed to conceal the TV and futon, according to the report.

Railroad officials said the space presented a fire hazard because rescue workers would have had difficulty accessing an unmapped room.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UT Medical Center warns of data security incident with third-party vendor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Patients are receiving letters about a ransomware attack and the possibility of their information being exposed

News

Jacobs issues apology, answers questions about divisive video

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A statement said that Jacobs “feels terrible” that the Health Department got “caught in the political crossfire.”

News

Why didn’t Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt accept $400k raise?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
WVLT News Sports contributor Chris Low reported Pruitt’s new deal is worth $4.2 million annually, but he has chosen not to accept the $400,000 raise this year to help Tennessee in its challenges during the ongoing pandemic.

News

Source: Single home game Vols tickets to be available to general public

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tickets to watch a game in Neyland Stadium are expected to go on sale Friday.

Latest News

WVLT

WVLT Weather Alert: Beta rain already here

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rainy to downpours can cause runoff issues. We’re much cooler next week!

News

Man accused of killing, dismembering parents at Knox Co. home files motion to represent himself, seeks death penalty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Court officials told WVLT News that Guy’s motion was denied to represent himself and the District Attorney’s Office will not be seeking the death penalty in his case.

News

Jury selected in trial for man accused of dismembering parents at Knox Co. home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The trial is set to begin Monday.

News

Seeing an online sign up for COVID-19 vaccine? It’s a scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Better Business Bureau says scammers continue to create new scams around the pandemic

News

Tennessee panel approves 3 sportsbook firms before Nov start goal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The law took effect in July 2019, but left many regulatory specifics up to the lottery.

News

Judge won’t halt Tennessee ban on giving out mail vote form

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson in Nashville denied the preliminary injunction late Wednesday, determining the law doesn’t restrict First Amendment speech.